Police identify woman who died after being struck by vehicle in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are investigating after a pedestrian was struck at a bus stop in Richmond Thursday night. She eventually died of those injuries.

According to police, the incident occurred around 8:10 p.m. when Sharon P. Parker was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound. A press release from Richmond PD said that she was in the roadway at the time of the accident, not far from the bus stop at the intersection of West Broad Street and Chantilly Street.

Parker was transported to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle, who remained on scene, was not injured. Police said that they do not anticipate pressing charges against the driver unless more information comes to light. A final decision will be made in consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Investigators ask anyone with any information to call Crash Team Sergeant Berkley Eikerenkoetter at 646-1707 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also submit a tip online at www.7801000.com or text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

