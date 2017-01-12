Police id victim struck by car in Henrico County who later died

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was hospitalized before succumbing to his injuries Thursday night after he was struck by a vehicle in Henrico County’s east end.

The accident occurred at roughly 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Forest Avenue and Nine Mile Road. When police responded, they found Corker J. Bacote suffering from life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle. He was transported to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, which he later died from.

Investigations reveal that the man was hit by two separate vehicles. He was initially struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Nine Mile Road before being struck by a second vehicle traveling westbound on that same road. The eastbound vehicle remained at the scene while the westbound vehicle fled.

Investigators are attempting to find a Nissan Sentra made between the years 2007 and 2012 with damage to the undercarriage.

If anyone has information on this crash, please contact Henrico Police at 501-5000 or call Crime Stoppers.

