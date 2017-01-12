Pedestrian struck in Henrico County, suffers life-threatening injuries

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Henrico County’s east end Thursday night.

The accident occurred at roughly 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of Forest Avenue and Nine Mile Road. When police responded, they found a male victim who had been struck lying in the road. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other information has been released at this time. The accident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

