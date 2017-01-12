New med spa legislation proposed after 8News investigation

Related Coverage Scarred for life: 8News exposes medical spa safety concerns

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A state lawmaker is calling for new regulations surrounding med spas and laser treatments.

The latest bill comes after an 8News investigation exposed Virginians burned and scarred by botched treatments.

8News exposed that just because the business is called a “med spa” doesn’t mean there is a doctor in house. Investigator Kerri O’Brien found there are no state regulations for med spas using lasers or training requirements for the technicians operating those lasers.

Delegate Mark Keam’s proposed bill would require the practice of hair removal be performed by a person licensed to practice medicine or by a trained technician working under the supervision of a doctor.

A broader bill by Keam requiring anyone performing laser hair removal be licensed in medicine failed last year.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

