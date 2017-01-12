Goochland County deputy injured in ‘fluke accident’

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A deputy with the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office was injured Thursday morning after heavy winds caused a tree toppled onto a patrol car he was riding in.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Recruit Will Beatley suffered a head injury after tree branches punctured the windshield of the vehicle. One of the branches lodged into the passenger side of the car while another branch also penetrated the windshield, narrowly missing Beatley. Beatley suffered a head injury after the roof of the car collapsed due to the weight of the three.

The incident, which the sheriff’s office described as a ‘fluke accident,’ occurred at roughly 11:15 a.m on Shannon Hill Road, roughly a half mile north of Community House Road in the western part of Goochland County.

Beatley was transported to West Creek Emergency Hospital by Goochland Fire and Rescue where he was treated and released.

