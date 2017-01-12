Chesterfield daycare provider charged in 3-month-old’s death

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police have charged a woman in the death of an infant at her in-home daycare.

Authorities said at about 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 23, police responded to a residence in the 4200 block of Bridgewood Road for a report that a 3-month-old male was unresponsive and in cardiac arrest.

The child, Peter Hitt, was transported to St. Francis Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police obtained warrants for the daycare operator Carrie C. Persichini, 52, of the 4200 block of Bridgewood Road for involuntary manslaughter and felony child neglect.

Persichini turned herself into authorities Wednesday afternoon.

She was released from the Chesterfield County Jail on Wednesday on an unsecured bond, and is set to appear in Chesterfield County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Jan. 19 at 9 a.m.

