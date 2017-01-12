Armando Bacot impresses with room to grow

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — At six-feet nine-inches tall, Armando Bacot may seem like he can’t get much taller, but at sixteen years-old, he’s not done yet.

The sophomore center is the centerpiece for Trinity Episcopal, which had the best record in the area at 14-0 through January 10th. Bacot has already received offers from ACC schools like Virginia, Florida State, and Miami, as well as VCU, Georgetown, and more. In all, Bacot has received 15 offers to play basketball at the next level.

Titans’ Head Coach Rick Hamlin is trying to develop his young star while also trying to make sure he stays humble enough to do the work.

Bacot’s dream is to be like NBA stars Anthony Davis and Karl-Anthony Towns, and with his natural talent, he believes he’s got a chance to make that dream a reality.