Virginia Union tops Livingstone 86-78, remains undefeated in CIAA

The following comes directly from Virginia Union

Virginia Union University’s Ray Anderson had 22 points and seven rebounds to lead the Panthers to an 86-78 win over Livingstone College on Wednesday, January 11, in Historic Barco-Stevens Hall in Richmond, Va.

Anderson scored 14 of his 22 points in the second half as VUU won its fifth straight game.

VUU’s James Paige scored 13 points while teammate Devin Moore added 12 points in the win.

Virginia Union’s Tavon Mealy added 10 points while Moore, Anderson and John Mitchell led the Panthers with seven rebounds apiece.

The win raised VUU’s record to 13-4 overall and 5-0 in the CIAA. Livingstone fell to 4-10 overall and 1-4 in the CIAA.

Virginia Union now travels to the Richmond Coliseum to face Virginia State University in the 2017 Freedom Classic, to be held at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, in Richmond, Va.

VIRGINIA UNION WOMEN REMAIN UNDEFEATED

Over 2,000 fans saw Virginia Union University’s Lady Walker score 21 points and grab 22 rebounds as the Lady Panthers downed Livingstone College 93-77 on Wednesday, January 11, in Historic Barco-Stevens Hall in Richmond, Va.

The crowd was the largest of the season for a women’s game and is one of a handful of games where a women’s basketball team has drawn over 2,000 fans.

VUU’s Jayda Luckie led the Lady Panthers with 28 points while Rachael Pecota recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

“This was a total team effort,” VUU Head Coach AnnMarie Gilbert said. “We had a lot of players who stepped up for us today. But I also have to say something about the gutsy play of Jamika Ruffin. We put her on (Livingstone’s Zena Lovette) to try to nullify her scoring and she really did a great job on her in the second half.”

Ruffin led the Lady Panthers with four steals while teammate Alexis Johnson also reached double-figures with 10 points.

The win was the 14th straight for VUU, equalling the start of the 1997-98 team. Only one other squad recorded a better start, with the 1982-83 team beginning the season 15-0.

The victory was also the 20th straight home win for the Lady Panthers. The school record is 25 home wins, set between 1981 and 1983.

Virginia Union now travels to Petersburg, Va., to face CIAA arch-rival Virginia State University at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14.