VDOT: Progress continues on secondary roads; commute may be slick

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers should continue to use caution during Wednesday morning’s commute, as slick conditions are possible on secondary roads and raised pavement surface areas, such as bridges, ramps, and overpasses, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said.

Significant progress has been made overnight as warmer temperatures and rain have assisted VDOT crews in clearing ice and snow pack.

Road conditions vary around the region, so drivers are encouraged to check individual road conditions before heading out. A complete listing is available here.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.