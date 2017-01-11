State lawmakers return to Richmond for start of session

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Lawmakers returned to the Capitol Wednesday as the first day of the 2017 General Assembly session convened.

“It’s our intention to come and do our job and leave town on time,” Republican Delegate John O’Bannon said.

In years past the budget has been held hostage over combative disagreements between Democrats and Republicans, but lawmakers say they’re determined to pass a budget and leave on time this year. They will tackle a $1.26 billion dollar budget shortfall, as well as compensation for state workers. McAuliffe has called for bonuses.

“A bonus is not what we’re interested in, salary adjustment is what we think makes the most sense,” Republican Delegate Chris Jones said.

A focus for both parties will be revamping the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. The agency is responsible for bringing business to the commonwealth and boosting the state’s economy but has come under fire recently over mismanagement of millions of state tax dollars.

“It’s all about creating jobs for as many Virginians as we can,” said Democratic Delegate and House minority leader David Toscano.

Meanwhile, the governor is proposing criminal justice reform including getting rid of suspended licenses for people who haven’t paid their court costs and raising the state’s current threshold for a felony larceny from $200 to $500, something Republicans say they’ll look at.

“We’ve agreed and we’ve disagreed, but we’ve always agreed not to be disagreeable,” Jones said.

Both parties also say action in the nation’s capital could have a big impact on the state.

“A lot of uncertainty as far as what’s going to happen in Washington as far as the affordable care act,” said Jones.

Toscano also commented on the possible repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

“They’re going to repeal Obamacare, and when that happens our Medicaid system is going to bear the brunt of that federal action,” Toscano said.

Legislators say they’ll have to wait and see what impact any move by Congress will have here.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

