Senior Alert issued for missing Winchester woman

WINCHESTER, Va. (WRIC) – Virginia Police have issues a senior alert after a Winchester woman disappeared from Fairfax County Tuesday.

Catherine Hemlepp, 80, was last seen wearing an orange vest and flowered pants. She was last seen driving a maroon 2017 Ford Escape with Pennsylvania license plat WR9679P.

Hemlepp has a cognitive disability and police consider her to be in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winchester Police Department at 540-662-4131.

