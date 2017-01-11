Randolph-Macon slips past Hampden-Sydney 49-47 to remain undefeated in ODAC

The following comes directly from Randolph-Macon:

ASHLAND, Va. – Junior Daniel Noe (Fairfax, Va./Bishop Ireton) sank a 15-foot baseline jumper with 42.5 to snap a 47-47 tie and lift the Randolph-Macon men’s basketball team to a 49-47 ODAC victory over Hampden-Sydney Wednesday evening in front of a sellout crowd of 1,423 in Crenshaw Gymnasium.

The Yellow Jackets (9-5, 5-0 ODAC) scored the final seven points of the game to record their sixth straight win and remain in a first-place tie with Guilford in the ODAC standings.

R-MC trailed 47-42 with 3:11 remaining in regulation. Senior Jamie Wilson (West Point, Va./West Point) hit his fourth three-pointer of the game with just under two minutes remaining to pull the Yellow Jackets within two at 47-45. Junior Jermaine Johnson (Akron, Ohio/St. Christopher) had a steal and a layup with 1:35 left to level the score at 47-47. Following a pair of missed shots by the Tigers (6-8, 2-3 ODAC), R-MC worked the ball around and Noe sank a jumper with 42.5 seconds left to put the Yellow Jackets on top 49-47. R-MC missed a pair of free throws in the final 20 seconds, but H-SC was not able to score the equalizer as the Yellow Jackets held on for the victory.

It was the second game-winning bucket for Noe in the past week. Last Wednesday, Noe nailed the game-winning three-pointer in a 67-63 win over Virginia Wesleyan.

H-SC jumped out to a quick 9-0 lead in the first five minutes of the contest. Sophomore Grayson Midulla (Glen Allen, Va./Glen Allen) and sophomore Montese Adams (Richmond, Va./Fuqua) hit three-pointers to cap an 8-2 spurt as the Yellow Jackets pulled within three at 11-8 with 11:45 left. A layup by Midulla finished a 19-8 overall run as R-MC took its first lead at 19-17 with 5:45 remaining. The Yellow Jackets were up 24-22 before the Tigers finished the half on a 6-2 run to take a 28-26 lead at the break. Midulla had seven points and two assists to pace R-MC in the first half.

Senior Boris Ngundji (Richmond, Va./Fuqua) and Johnson had layups to start the second half as the home team took a 30-28 lead. H-SC tallied seven straight points to take a 35-30 advantage with 14 minutes remaining. R-MC trailed 39-38 before an 8-4 spurt gave the Tigers a 47-42 lead with 3:11 left.

Wilson and Midulla led all scorers with 12 points. Johnson led R-MC with five rebounds and three steals.

Randolph-Macon returns to action on Saturday, Jan. 14 for a 2 p.m. home ODAC contest against Roanoke in Crenshaw Gym.