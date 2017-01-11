Randolph-Macon freshman Kelly Williams named national player of the week; Jackets fall to Virginia Wesleyan

St. Louis, Mo. – Freshman women’s basketball player Kelly Williams (Garysburg, N.C./ Halifax Academy) was named the USBWA (US Basketball Writers Association) Division III National Player of the Week for her performances in the past two games. Williams was named the ODAC POTW for the third time this season on Monday.

Each Tuesday, the USBWA selects the men’s and women’s Division III National Players of the Week. This is the third season that the USBWA will recognize national players of the week from Division III.

In those two contests, Williams averaged 22.5 points per game, 14.5 rebounds per game and five blocks per game. Williams recorded two more double-doubles as well, improving her tally to nine for the season, the best in the ODAC. She shot 65.4-percent from the field in the two games.

In Tuesday’s 81-54 win over Bridgewater, Williams recorded 20 points, 16 rebounds and a season best six blocks. She added two steals and assists in the game.

Then on Saturday’s come-from-behind victory over Emory & Henry, she put up a season best 25 points and added 13 rebounds, four blocks and two steals.

Williams currently leads the league in offensive rebounds (70), total rebounds (153), rebounds per game (12.8) and points per 40 minutes, where she averages 25.9 points. She is second in the ODAC in blocks with 27, fifth in the ODAC in field goals and field goal percentage and sixth in the league in total points scored.

ASHLAND, Va. – Amber Lee (Rockville, Va./ Patrick Henry) scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in R-MC women’s basketballs 91-82 loss to Virginia Wesleyan on Tuesday night. R-MC falls to 8-5 and 3-2 in the ODAC, while the Marlins improve to 8-5 and 3-2 in the ODAC.

Lee made the first bucket of the game and R-MC would go on a 7-0 run before the Marlins scored. R-MC took a 33-18 lead after the first period behind Lee’s 12 points, who went 5 of 5 from the field. Sophomore Kelsey Wisner (York, Pa./ Central York) was second on the team with seven points in the first. The Yellow Jackets went 13 of 21 from the floor (61.9%) in the first.

R-MC extended the lead by five in the second quarter, taking a 42-32 lead at the half.

The second half of the game saw the Marlins come back in the third and fourth quarters. Jayla Harris scored 32 points for the opponents, 26 of which were in the second half.

Freshman Kelly Williams (Garysburg, N.C./ Halifax Academy) registered her 10th double-double of the season, scoring 18 points (7 of 9 from the field) and grabbing 15 rebounds. Before the game, Williams was named the USBWA National Player of the Week.

R-MC registered 24 assists on 29 made field goals. Senior Taylor Intermill (Fairfax, Va./ Fairfax) had a career best 10 assists. She finished with eight points and two steals.

Lee had a well-rounded game, she had four assists, one steal and two blocks to add to her double-double.

The third R-MC player in double digit figures was junior Kareema Conteh (Riverdale, Md./ Parkdale) who scored 15 points, 11 of which were in the second half.

The Yellow Jackets will be back in action on Saturday for an ODAC matchup at Guilford at 2 p.m. The Yellow Jackets will return to Crenshaw Gym on Tuesday, January 17 for a game versus Shenandoah.