Neighbors react to deadly house fire on Henrico’s West End

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Just after midnight Wednesday, a house in Henrico’s West End went up in flames, killing one person inside.

Mary Williams Booth, who was 86, was not able to get out in time after the fire began in her bedroom. Three other family members were able to escape the house they shared in the 2700 block Darnell Road. While they attempted to rescue Booth, they were unsuccessful in their attempt.

Lesa Ashworth lives across the street and says she knows first hand what that family is going through.

“I’ve been through a couple house fires myself and I’ve been lucky enough to have family to help me move on,” she said. “Hopefully they have family to help them move on too, especially when someone dies, it’s hard to move on.”

There’s no word yet on the identity of the person who died in Wednesday morning’s fire, but three others made it to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

Brian Walter lives next door. He spoke with 8News about the incident.

“I’ve only been here for a few months and so, I haven’t gotten to know them all too well, but they’ve never caused any issues, very nice people,” Walter said.

Ashworth said she had a bit more experience interacting with the family.

“I know there were several girls living with their grandmother and their mom over in that house,” Ashworth said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family that can be accessed here: https://www.gofundme.com/house-fire-donate-to-help-family.

Meanwhile, neighbors are hoping for the best for the family involved.

“I hope everything turns out well for them, you know?” Walter said. “Hopefully they can come back to the home.”

Henrico Fire Captain Taylor Goodman said in a press release that the family became aware of the fire because of their fire alarms.

The American Red Cross is currently helping out the family by providing temporary housing.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

