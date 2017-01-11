Mayor Stoney, Chief Durham to provide update on crime in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney, Chief Alfred Durham, and Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Herring will go over Richmond’s 2016 crime statistics and a look ahead into 2017 Wednesday morning.

The news conference will be held at 10 a.m. at the Richmond Police Department Headquarters.

Stoney, Durham, and Herring will present historical data as well as crime statistics for 2016. In addition, they will discuss several initiatives designed to target gun-related crimes, community engagement and improving public safety in violence-prone areas in the city.

At last year’s news conference, Chief Durham announced that in 2015, crime was down 12 percent — the lowest it’s been 45 years.

In 2016, Richmond had one of the highest murder rates in years topping out at 61.

8News will be live-streaming the entire news conference HERE.

