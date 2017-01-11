Mayor Stoney, Chief Durham report on gun crime in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney, Chief Alfred Durham, and Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Herring held a press conference today to discuss the increase in violent crime that occurred this past year in Richmond.

Speaking from the Richmond Police Department Headquarters, the public figures went further, offering new initiatives to target gun-related crime while engaging with the community to improve public safety in violence-prone areas.

8News reporter Jonathan Costen spent some time Wednesday talking to a mother who is in the process of planning her son’s funeral. 25-year-old Deavon Jacobs was killed Sunday night at the Motel 6 on Midlothian Turnpike. His is the third shooting death in the city so far this year.

“Richmond’s gotten really terrible and I would tell my son to be careful, and watch what you do … watch the people who hang around your friends,” Toni Jacobs said. “My heart is broken. I don’t know what to do.”

Jacobs attended the press conference and heard what officials had to say about the issue.

Chief Durham said the problem is guns. More than 800 guns were taken off of the street in Richmond in 2016, and yet more than 200 people were shot during that time. 61 people were murdered in total in Richmond last year.

“There’s no reason in a public housing community to have this type of armament,” Chief Durham said Wednesday. “How are so many guns getting into the hands of our young people? I’ll tell you how. Straw purchases, burglaries of homes, pawn shops, gun stores … and you have folks in the business of purchasing guns and selling them.”

