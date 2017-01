The following comes directly from Sports Backers:

The 18th annual Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger is accepting online entries for the April 1, 2017 event at http://www.sportsbackers.org. Entry fees are currently $35 for adults, $25 for youth 14 and under, and $60 for the YMCA 10k Training Team, which also includes race entry. Registration for the Virginia529 Kids Run is also open.