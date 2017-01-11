Jeff Bourne to run for McClellan’s Virginia House of Delegates seat

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Jeff Bourne, a member of the Richmond School Board, announced today that he will run for the 71st House of Delegates seat that became vacant when Del. Jennifer McClellan was elected yesterday to the Virginia Senate.

McClellan is taking office after a special election held Tuesday chose her to replace long-term Richmond Senator Donald McEachin who just left his seat in the 9th District for the US House of Representatives.

I'm stepping up to try and fill my friend @JennMcClellanVA's shoes. I hope you'll join my campaign! https://t.co/Kj23DTje9F #HD71 #VAGov — Jeff Bourne (@JeffMBourne) January 11, 2017

So far Bourne is the only known person who has publicly declared his candidacy for the seat.

