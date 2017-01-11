Hopewell’s new mayor speaks on plans for city

HOPEWELL, Va (WRIC) — The City of Hopewell has a new mayor. Jackie Shornak is a South Carolina native and the 6th woman to take on the leadership role.

Shornak has only been on the job for about a week but she says she’s already taken steps to make the city of Hopewell a more desirable place to live.

“It is not about the role; it’s about the goals,” Mayor Jackie Shornak said.

Shornak says she hit the ground running and her first order of business was to conduct more civil council meetings.

“The bickering, the disrespect … I think it has gotten out of hand. We had meetings that have lasted five and a half hours. Then when we leave, we feel like we have nothing accomplished,” Shornak said.

Shornak is a paralegal for the Law Firm of Kaufman & Canoles. She worked for the firm for the past 10 years. She has lived in Hopewell for more than 50 years.

She told 8News that she is hoping her years of legal and financial experience will help her take Hopewell to the next level.

She has already served Hopewell city council for 6 1/2 years. Her newest term as mayor will be up December 31, 2018.

She said her priorities for the city include public safety, business growth, and financial responsibility.

“We have had issues with the CAFRA which is the comprehensive annual financial report that the state requires every locality to submit on November 30 of every year. Our 2015 [report] is over a year late,” Shornak said. “I have been very vocal about how I’m frustrated with that and also the 2016 [version] is now late. I’m not willing at this time to be spending any money until we see everything in print and that’s just a good business decision.”

The mayor also wants to focus her efforts on creating stronger fire and police departments within the city.

“I spent six hours with each department on the road. I think from there I got a better understanding of what they needed in their department,” Shornak said.

Shornak wants to see more businesses downtown, as do others who live in Hopewell.

“One of the challenges to Hopewell’s downtown is we don’t have any places to eat. You either have to go across the bridge to Chester or you have to go out to Route 36,” Shornak said. “We do have a few businesses that are going to be coming downtown. We are going next week to an opening to see what they have done in a really, really old building that is going to be a coffee shop as well as a place for art.”

Mayor Shornak says she also plans to work to have 50-year-old streets resurfaced and codes upheld that prevent people from having inoperable cars in their yards.

She says she believes beautifying the city will attract new and younger families. Her desire is to have councilors and the community-at-large participate in beautification projects across the city.

“I have already talked to the other councilors about stepping up to the plate and doing more,” she said. “Let’s get out of our comfort zone and let’s champion a new project that won’t cost the city dollars.”

At the end of her two years in office, Shornak says she wants her legacy to be one of positive change.

“It is a passion for me to make the city the best it can be,” she said. “We have to do everything we can for our children to leave them a legacy that they can be proud of. That’s my ultimate goal.”

