Henrico house fire sends 3 people to the hospital

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in Henrico County late Tuesday night.

The fire happened on Darnell Road in western Henrico, just off of W. Broad Street.

Henrico Fire officials say the call came in around 12:15 a.m. for a report of a fire with people possibly trapped. But when firefighters arrived on the scene, everyone had already made it out of the house.

Those three people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fire investigators are now working to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

