Henrico County Fire Department releases report on Yacht Basin Fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Fire released its full report Wednesday afternoon on the fire at the Richmond Yacht Basin.

The fire took place last month at the docks off of Hoke Brady Road in southeastern Henrico County.

In the report, officials said that the fires leaked fuel into the water which they worked to prevent from catching fire while trying to prevent further fuel leaks.

The report also revealed that one firefighter was hurt in the incident.

At this time the cause of the fire still has not been revealed.

Firefighters from multiple area departments worked together to put out the major fire.

This is a developing story.

