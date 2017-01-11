Buckingham’s block keys Spiders’ 78-61 win over St. Bonaventure

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — De’Monte Buckingham scored 18 points, corralled 13 rebounds, and Richmond maintained its perfect conference record with a 78-61 win over St. Bonaventure on Wednesday night.

The Spiders are 4-0 in Atlantic 10 play, the first time they have been 4-0 since 1991-92 when they were members of the Colonial Athletic Association.

Nick Sherod drilled five 3-pointers for 17 points, while T.J. Cline hit 7 of 10 and also finished with 17 for Richmond (10-6, 4-0).

Matt Mobley led St. Bonaventure (10-6, 2-2) with 17 points, but finished just 6 of 17 from the floor. The Bonnies have lost five straight at Richmond, and are just 2-9 all-time on the road against the Spiders.

St. Bonaventure led by three at halftime but was routed by 20 in the second. Cline gave the Spiders the lead for good on a dunk with 13:52 to play, and a ShawnDre’ Jones layup pushed it to double-figures with 4:56 left.