Amelia County man missing for a week

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man that has been missing for a week.

Michael Braswell was reported missing by family members. He was last seen on January 4.

Police say he drives a red 1998 Dodge Dakota.

If you have seen Michael Braswell, you are asked to please contact the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-2118.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.