9 fire departments battle church fire in Pulaski

PULAKSI (WSLS 10) – Crews are on the scene of a fire at the Pulaski Church of God on Bobwhite Boulevard.

According to the Pulaski Fire Marshal, crews were dispatched to the scene just before 11 Tuesday night.

There are currently nine fire departments battling the fire.

The Fire Marshal said there is no word on what caused the fire and it is too early to determine the cause.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

