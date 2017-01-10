Woman arrested for allegedly embezzling $200,000 from Midlothian business

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police have arrested a woman for allegedly embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Midlothian business.

Police said their investigation revealed that over the course of a 4 year time period, Martha S. Runyon took in excess of $200,000 dollars from a business located in the 11800 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

Runyon was arrested last Thursday and at the time was held on a $20,000 bond.

Chesterfield Police have not released the name of the business.

