Virginia DMV warns against driving cars with recalled airbags

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands of Virginians are still driving cars with recalled airbags, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

About 1,400 of those vehicles are registered to drivers in the Richmond area.

A recall has been announced for nearly 70 million Takata airbag inflators. Those defective airbags have caused 11 deaths in the U.S. and several more injuries.

The Takata recall includes cars made by several automakers, but certain Hondas and Acuras pose the most urgent threat.

They include the 2001-2002 Honda Accord and Civic, the 2003 Honda Pilot, the 2002-2003 Acura TL/CL, 2002 Honda Odyssey and 2002 Honda CR-V.

Anyone who owns one of these vehicles is asked to go to safercar.gov and enter their Vehicle Identification Number to check for any recalls.

