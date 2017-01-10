VDOT focuses on secondary roads, neighborhood streets

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Building on progress from clearing interstates, primary and major secondary roads, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews will continue to remain focused on other secondary routes and neighborhood streets Tuesday.

VDOT says crews continue to use specialized equipment to address residual snow and ice pack on side roads and cul-de-sacs from the weekend storm. With forecasted rising temperatures, significant progress is expected Tuesday in these areas.

Almost every road is passable at this hour, meaning a piece of equipment has made a pass through the roadway and/or applied salt and sand to affected areas, VDOT says. Passable does not necessarily mean that the pavement is bare, though.

Crews will continue returning to trouble spots to widen the drivable pathway and plow shoulders packed with snow and ice.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution on neighborhood roads and to check 511virginia.org before traveling for the latest road conditions. Those wishing to report road hazards, potholes or any other issue may do so by contacting their customer service center by phone at (800) FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or online at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/.

