Traffic alert: Several roads remain closed from winter storm

(WRIC) — Several roads and bridges across Central Virginia remain closed from the winter storm.

Richmond: Boulevard (Nickel) Bridge is closed until approximately 10 a.m. on Tuesday

Chesterfield: Rt. 1703S – Mcrae Road – from Kenwin Road; Rt. 1702E/W to Hazen St; Rt. 1707E/W – are closed due to ice.

Hanover: Bridge work (Lewistown Road bridge replacement project over Interstate 95) scheduled for Monday night is canceled due to road conditions. Planned lane closures will be in place Tuesday through Friday.

