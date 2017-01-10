The Bachelor recap: Black box returns and other cringe worthy moments

WRIC Newsroom Published:

(WRIC) — The claws come out, one lady gets sent home and there wasn’t even a rose ceremony.

The drama does not disappoint on the second episode of The Bachelor.

Kerri’s picks for the final four girls are still the same:

  1. Vanessa
  2. Christen
  3. Danielle l.
  4. Danielle M.

Watch Kerri O’Brien’s full recap of the second episode in the video above and catch The Bachelor on Monday nights at 8 p.m. only on ABC-8.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.