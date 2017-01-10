RPD: Barricade suspect in custody without incident

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Police are saying that they have the suspect in custody who had barricaded himself inside a home in the city’s east end earlier Tuesday.

The man had been barricaded inside the home in the 1600 block of North 23rd Street since 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

RPD in military gear and truck gather now on bullhorn telling occupants to come out with hands up. pic.twitter.com/iDpMHkvcfV — JCosten8News (@JCosten8News) January 10, 2017

Police walk out with handcuffed man from house on N23rd. pic.twitter.com/FnEs2c6m02 — JCosten8News (@JCosten8News) January 10, 2017

The incident appears to have resulted after the suspect assaulted another person who then chased him to the house in the 1600 block of North 23rd Street.

The original assault occurred in the 2100 block of North 29th Street.

The victim has since been treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No other information is available at this time about the victim, nor details about how this incident occurred.

