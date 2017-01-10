Robert Bobb Group tackles Petersburg budget

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Robert Bobb Group presented what is the 2nd Amendment to the physical year 2017 budget Tuesday. The highlight was that police, fire, EMS and Emergency Communications should all receive their 10% pay cut back by the April pay period.Also, included in this

Also, included in this amendment is funding for a new police chief as well as five new police officers. The Amendment is also upgrading the courthouse video equipment.

You may also recall last year a state team identified $18.8 million that the city of Petersburg owed to various vendors. We have learned that that deficit is down to around $6 Million.

“The good news is that it’s coming down,” said Robert Bobb. “The bad news is that we have to keep our feet on the pedal, we can’t let up. We’re going to come out of this. I am just absolutely totally confident.”

City Council will talk more about this budget come their next official city council meeting next Tuesday.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.