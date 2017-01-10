Police investigating armed robbery near VCU campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a reported armed robbery that took place Monday night near Virginia Commonwealth University.

Police said the victim was approached by two suspects at 900 N. Lombardy St. who asked to use his cellphone. Both suspects displayed handguns, taking the victims phone and fleeing northbound on Lombardy Street.

The first suspect is described by police as a black male, short in height, wearing a black hoodie and black hat. The second suspect is described as a black male wearing a yellow hoodie and black stocking cap.

Police have increased patrols in this area and are continuing to investigate.

