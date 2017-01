RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — According to the Dominion Virginia power outage map, over 3,200 are without power.

The majority of the power outages are from Henrico County with around 3,000 customers in the dark and 200 customers in the city of Richmond are without power.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

