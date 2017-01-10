Man seriously injured in shooting in Richmond’s Jackson Ward

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting that took place Tuesday night, Richmond Police are reporting

The shooting took place at the intersection of North 1st Street and Duvall Street in Richmond.

The man has been taken to the hospital where he is being treated for his wounds.

8News is at the scene.

If you have any information about this or any other crimes taking place in the Richmond area contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.