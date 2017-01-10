Man dead after shooting in Richmond’s south side

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are reporting one person dead in a shooting that occurred on the city’s south side.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the outside stairwell to an apartment building, dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

If you have any information about this or any other crimes taking place in the Richmond area contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

