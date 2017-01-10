Jennifer McClellan wins Virginia’s 9th Senate District election

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Jennifer McClellan appears to have defeated Corey Fauconier by a wide margin to fill the Virginia Senate seat left vacant by Donald McEachin who was recently elected to the US House of Representatives.

Congratulations to our newest Senator, @JennMcClellanVA! See our statement here: https://t.co/jfMI7vyuZO — Virginia Democrats (@vademocrats) January 11, 2017

Democratic candidate McClellan of Richmond defeated Libertarian candidate Corey Fauconier of Highland Springs by a wide margin.

Fauconier gave the following statement on twitter:

The polls have closed! Thank you for your good wishes. I appreciate you all for listening and supporting Liberty. We have much work to do. — Corey M. Fauconier (@CoreyMFauconier) January 11, 2017

The special election was held to fill the vacancy left by Democratic US Representative Donald McEachin who won Virginia’s newly redrawn 4th District in last November’s election.

The 9th Virginia Senate district is made up of parts of Richmond, Charles City County, Hanover County, and Henrico County.

For more detailed results about this election, check the Virginia Department of Elections website.

