RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Jennifer McClellan appears to have defeated Corey Fauconier by a wide margin to fill the Virginia Senate seat left vacant by Donald McEachin who was recently elected to the US House of Representatives.

Congratulations to our newest Senator, @JennMcClellanVA! See our statement here: https://t.co/jfMI7vyuZO — Virginia Democrats (@vademocrats) January 11, 2017

