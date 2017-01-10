Henrico County residents go 4 days without mail due to snow

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Snow plows motored through many neighborhoods today, but it was the mail trucks that many were most expectantly looking for.

Residents in a number of Glen Allen subdivisions reported not getting any mail since Friday.

8News spoke with residents in the area about the issue.

“On Sunday evening I saw a mail truck go through, up and down the side of the road, but it never delivered any mail,” Glen Allen resident Sara Gulosh said. “They’ve obviously been able to make it through since Sunday. I’ve been able to get out with my vehicles all week. It’s been so frustrating.”

Sarah Cash, another resident in the area, also expressed her discontent.

“It seems like the minute it snows, our mail stops again, even though other neighborhoods are getting theirs,” Cash said. “So, I don’t understand why we’re not.”

Reports from the area confirmed that residents finally received their mail after four days Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the US Postal Service told 8News that carriers tried to deliver mail during and after the storm when it was “safe and reasonable to do so.”

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.