Healthcare.gov enrollment numbers up in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The US Department of Health and Human Services released new numbers that show 399,106 people have signed up for 2017 Healthcare Marketplace coverage in Virginia so far. This is more than had signed up at this same time last year.

The new report also finds that more than 11.5 million people nationwide were signed up for Health Insurance Marketplace coverage as of December 24, an increase of 286,000 plan selections relative to the comparable period last year. Today’s report shows that a broad cross-section of Virginians rely on the Marketplace to access affordable, quality coverage. Virginia Marketplace consumers signed up through December 24 include:

• 216,381 female and 181,549 male Virginians

• 46,136 children, 113,333 adults age 18-34, 139,349 adults age 35-54, and 99,112 older Virginians

• 54,684 Asians, 38,764 African-Americans, 27,821 Latinos, and 166,264 Caucasians

• 52,273 rural Virginians

• 85,833 new and 312,097 returning consumers

“With more than 11.5 million people signed up nationwide, demand for health coverage is higher than ever, and Virginians are proving once again that Marketplace coverage is vital to them and their families,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia M. Burwell. “For Virginians who have not yet signed up, it’s not too late. Open enrollment continues through January 31st, but you should visit HealthCare.gov by this Sunday to ensure your coverage starts February 1st. Most HealthCare.gov consumers can find a plan for less than $75 per month in premiums, and millions are finding plans that meet their and their families’ needs.”

Open Enrollment continues through January 31st. Consumers have until January 15th to sign up for coverage that starts February 1.

