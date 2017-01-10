Gov. McAuliffe proposes expanded voter access, ethics reforms

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe introduced a legislative package Tuesday that he says will strengthen existing ethics reforms and expand access to voting.

Amongst the proposed laws, is one that will ban candidates from using campaign funds for personal reasons, one that would repeal Virginia’s voter-ID law, one that establishes no-excuse, in-person absentee voting and one that will expand absentee excuses to include child caregivers.

In the conference, the governor spoke about his reasoning behind this new legislative agenda.

“Virginians have a right to expect a government that is as transparent, accountable and accessible to its citizens as possible,” McAuliffe said. “These reforms will make it easier for Virginians to have a say in their democracy and boost their confidence that politicians are working for the public good, not their own.”

The campaign reform bill that McAuliffe suggested was introduced in the House of Delegates this session by Del. Marcus Simon (D). The other suggested pieces of legislation have not yet been introduced in the legislature.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.