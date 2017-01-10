Fredericksburg Police seek man who sexually assaulted a 7-Eleven clerk

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Fredericksburg Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in attempting to identify a suspect for a sexual assault that took place early Tuesday morning.

Police said at approximately 4:15 a.m., an unknown male entered the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 340 Amaret Street.

“The clerk went to the back office to retrieve an item and the suspect followed her to the office,” Fredericksburg Police’s press release said. “The suspect threatened the clerk with a weapon and sexually assaulted her.”

Authorities said the suspect was last seen leaving the store and walking towards Race Street. The victim reported to police that the suspect had entered the store on December 2 at approximately the same time — 4:15 a.m. — and exposed himself to her. She reported the December 2nd incident to her manager.

The suspect is described by police as a black male, approximately 5’9”, has a “squeaky voice” and wears glasses. He was wearing gloves, grey shoes, black pants, and a black jacket with a hood over his head during today’s incident.

A video of the suspect entering the store today can be found HERE.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

The Fredericksburg Police Department urges anyone with information about the suspect to contact police immediately at 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip. Or, download the free FPD Tip app available for Android and iPhones. To download the app, search “FPD Tip” in the Google Play Store or iTunes App Store.

