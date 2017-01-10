Colonial Heights mayor’s development plans for 2nd term

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va (WRIC) — The Colonial Heights City Council selected Greg Kochuba to serve a second term as mayor of the city.

Kochuba has lived in Colonial Heights for 30 years.

He says he’s honored to continue putting his life’s experiences to work for the city.

“I have been in the financial arena for 36.5 years, working for the U.S Department of Defense. [This] includes accounting, budgeting, and economic forecasting, so [I want to continue] using those skills to help the city,” Greg Kochuba said.

Kochuba spoke about the current state of the city.

“We have kept our citizens safe and our financial position has remained strong,” he said. “In fact, our bond rating went from an AA rating to an AA-plus, and that is really exciting.”

Kochuba also took the opportunity to speak about a big economic development project set to start in the area in February.

He spoke about the plans to build an $8 million Kroger grocery store at the corner of Temple Avenue and Hamilton Street. He said the development will create 200 jobs and at least $200,000 in additional revenue for the city.

Some people who live in Colonial Heights say the Kroger is going to make shopping for groceries a lot easier.

8News spoke with Courtney Reamy, a resident living in Colonial Heights.

“It will be good for the city,” Reamy said. “We won’t have to drive … so far out; especially in times when you don’t want to go Walmart.”

A new roundabout is also being constructed near the Kroger site.

The road construction will be funded by the Virginia Department of Transportation.

“It is the intersection onto I-95,” Kochuba said. “There was a tremendous amount of accidents at that intersection, so they are hoping that the roundabout will reduce the number of accidents in that area.”

Mayor Kochuba also plans to complete phase four of a river walk project before the end of his 2nd term.

“It runs from Roslyn Landing which is over behind Walmart. The trail runs along the river and goes under I-95. The last phase goes from the MLK Bridge almost to Virginia State,” Kochuba said.

