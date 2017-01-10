Clemson tops Alabama 35-31 to claim national championship

Alabama's Bo Scarbrough runs for a touchdown during the first half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Clemson's Mike Williams catches a pass in front of Alabama's Marlon Humphrey during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Alabama's Calvin Ridley can't catch a pass during the first half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Alabama's Jalen Hurts runs for a touchdown during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Clemson's Hunter Renfrow catches a touchdown pass in front of Alabama's Tony Brown during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks to Deshaun Watson during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Clemson's Ben Boulware celebrates after the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Clemson won 35-31. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)