Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof sentenced to death

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP/ABC News) — Dylann Roof, 22, was sentenced to death Tuesday for killing nine black church members who were holding a Bible study in Charleston, South Carolina.

The jury voted unanimously to sentence Roof to death. They came to the decision after deliberating for only a few hours.

Prior to their deliberation, jurors heard a closing statement from Roof in which he showed little remorse.

“I still feel like I had to do it,” he said in his closing statement.

This verdict is the result of a federal death penalty court case which convicted Roof of hate crimes that killed nine black church members. He still faces a state trial in which he might also face the death penalty.

He will be the first person to get the death penalty for committing federal hate crimes.

