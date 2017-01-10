Businesses in Richmond required to clean icy sidewalks

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Many sidewalks in Richmond are still covered with snow and ice despite a city-wide ordinance which requires businesses to clean off sidewalks adjacent to them within six hours of the snowfall, or until 11 a.m. the next day.

8News reporter Jonathan Costen spoke to a Cindy, a housekeeper who was disappointed in the people who didn’t shovel their sidewalks, making passage dangerous for passersby.

“They can do a better job,” Cindy said. “I’m from New England, so you know we come out and we clean it off. We clean our cars off, we take care of each other. [Here] half the people did it, half the people did not.”

City officials told 8News that it’s difficult to enforce the law, but that it exists largely to get people to look after one another.

