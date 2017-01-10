A mother’s nightmare: Son murdered, daughter still missing

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A grieving mother tells 8 News she is living her worst nightmare after her only son was murdered Sunday night.

This, while her only daughter, Keeshae, has been missing since September.

“I don’t want to be by myself without either one of my children,” Toni Jacobs said.

Since September, Toni Jacobs has been desperately searching for her daughter Keeshae.

She told 8News she never could have imagined that her son, her biggest support system would also be taken away from her.

“Even though I have family and friends, I’m alone,” Jacobs said.

Toni Jacobs found out from family that her only son, 25-year-old Deavon was killed Sunday night at the Motel 6 on the Midlothian Turnpike.

James Henshaw, 39, has been arrested in connection to the murder.

Jacobs said she has no idea why her son was at the motel, and she doesn’t know Henshaw either.

“I’ve never seen him a day in my life,” Jacobs said. “I don’t know who he is.”

Now more than ever, Jacobs wants her daughter Keeshae to come home.

“I need to tell her about her brother,” Jacobs said. “I need her to know and I need to be there for her when she finds out because it’s going to kill her.”

She said everyone should learn from her heartbreak to never take your family for granted.

“Cause I’ll never get to tell my son I love him again and I’ll never get to hear it again,” Jacobs said. “I’m just praying Keeshae comes home so I can tell her I love her.”

Police have told the family the two cases are unrelated.

Jacobs also said she has had no new leads on where Keeshae could be. Keeshae’s cellphone and ATM cards have not been used since her disappearance.

