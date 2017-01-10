2 men arrested and charged with shooting into occupied vehicle

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Two men were arrested Tuesday for shooting into an occupied vehicle with children in it.

The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested Damon L. White and Rashuan Bradley in connection with the incident which happened Dec. 6.

White, a Petersburg resident, was charged with 17 felonies and one misdemeanor, including four first-degree murder charges, eight charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle, four charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and reckless handling of a firearm.

Bradley, who is from Chesterfield County, was charged with 12 felonies. Amongst these charges were four counts of conspiracy of attempted first-degree murder and eight counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle. He was also served with three unrelated outstanding warrants from Chesterfield County.

White and Bradley are both being held at Riverside Regional Jail.

Detectives are still investigating this case and looking for more suspects. If you have any further information, please contact the Petersburg Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

