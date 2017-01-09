U2 to headline this year’s Bonnaroo music festival

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) – U2 will headline the 2017 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival this summer.

More than 130 artists will perform on over 10 stages. This year’s complete lineup will be revealed on Wednesday, the same day tickets go on sale to the public.

A payment plan is available for fans. Each year the event draws in tens of thousands of music lovers.

This year’s festival will be held June 8 through 11.

For more information, visit Bonnaroo.com.

