Shooting in Chesterfield leaves person with life-threatening injuries

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after a person was shot in Chesterfield late Monday morning.

Richmond Police said at 9:43 a.m., a fight broke out at a home on the 6900 block of Mason Run Drive.

The fight inside the home then spilled out into the street.

Shots were fired and one victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. One suspect was taken into custody.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

