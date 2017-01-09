Red Cross in critical need of blood donations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Severe weather is having a major effect the American Red Cross’ emergency call for blood donations. Now, the organization is asking for your help.

This weekend’s snowstorm forced the cancellation of 27 blood drives in the Mid-Atlantic region, resulting in approximately 750 donations that went uncollected.

The Red Cross says donations are critically needed now so that patients can continue to receive life-saving treatments.

“Sincerely with your help, we can quickly respond by informing people in our community about how they can resolve to help save lives,” the organization said in a release.

Below is a list of upcoming blood drives in the area:

Brunswick

Lawrenceville

1/13/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Brunswick County High School-Tech Center, 2171 Lawrenceville Plank Road

Caroline

Bowling Green

1/17/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Bowling Green Baptist Church, N. 225 Main Street

Chesterfield

Midlothian

1/12/2017: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Swift Creek Baptist Church, 7511 N. Spring Run Road

1/21/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., AAA Mid-Atlantic Region, 13732 Hull Street Rd.

Essex

Tappahannock

1/17/2017: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Tappahannock- Essex Volunteer Fire Department, 620 Airport Road

Greensville

Emporia

1/16/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center, 727 North Main Street

Henrico

Henrico

1/15/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., All Saint’s Episcopal Church, 8787 River Road

1/18/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Sharp Academic Commons, 103 N, Mooreland Road

Richmond

1/16/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Weinstein JCC, 5403 Monument Avenue

Orange

Orange

1/5/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Orange Presbyterian Church, 162 West Main Street

Petersburg City

Petersburg

1/16/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Masonic Temple – Eureka #15, 1004 Halifax St.

Richmond County

Warsaw

1/19/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Warsaw Baptist Church, 226 Main Street

Richmond City

Richmond

1/12/2017: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., VCU Globe, 830 W. Grace Street

1/20/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., VCU Health – Learning Center, 1250 East Marshall St.

1/22/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Cathedral of the Sacred Hearts, 800 S Cathedral Place

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.